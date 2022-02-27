Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,158 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.91% of CSW Industrials worth $58,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CSW Industrials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 61,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,615,000 after acquiring an additional 52,054 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CSW Industrials by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,798,000 after acquiring an additional 70,859 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after acquiring an additional 61,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSWI opened at $117.82 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.14 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.83.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSWI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About CSW Industrials (Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.