JB Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,952,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 90,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $154.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $145.24 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.51 and its 200 day moving average is $183.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,811. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

