JB Capital LLC Invests $413,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

