JB Capital LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,498 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.38. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

