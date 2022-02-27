JB Capital LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $167.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.75. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

