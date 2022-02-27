JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $26.96 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -140.63%.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

