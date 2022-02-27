Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €21.30 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($24.20) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.17 ($26.33).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE stock opened at €16.18 ($18.39) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €16.50 and a 200-day moving average of €16.90. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.