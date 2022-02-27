Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €89.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on Safran in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on Safran in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Safran in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €125.00 ($142.05).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €114.54 ($130.16) on Thursday. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($104.95). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €109.55 and its 200-day moving average is €109.69.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

