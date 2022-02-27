Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,338 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics worth $18,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.18. 1,032,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $114.20 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

