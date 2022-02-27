Jefferies Group LLC Has $12.50 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,300 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Ferguson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ferguson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.15. 69,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.23.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ferguson from £155 ($210.80) to £140 ($190.40) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,794.33.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

