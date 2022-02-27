Jefferies Group LLC Invests $57.53 Million in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,266,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,530,000. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors makes up about 0.4% of Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of FTAI traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. 1,290,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,684. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.91. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently -91.03%.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

