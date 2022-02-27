Jerome P. Grisko Sells 8,192 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CBZ opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $41.01.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

