Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.75) to €18.00 ($20.45) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $43.76 on Thursday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (Get Rating)

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

