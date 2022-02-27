Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.75) to €18.00 ($20.45) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $43.76 on Thursday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

