JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) to Issue $4.50 Dividend

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.
JG Boswell stock opened at $1,010.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,003.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $968.41. JG Boswell has a 1-year low of $648.00 and a 1-year high of $1,040.00.
About JG Boswell (Get Rating)
