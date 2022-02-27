JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) to Issue $4.50 Dividend

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

JG Boswell stock opened at $1,010.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,003.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $968.41. JG Boswell has a 1-year low of $648.00 and a 1-year high of $1,040.00.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

