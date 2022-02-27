John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

JBT opened at $110.95 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.84%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,996,000 after acquiring an additional 56,449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

