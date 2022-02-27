Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.17.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $436.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

