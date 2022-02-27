JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to Neutral

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $68.46 on Friday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,602 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

