JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,340

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($18.36) to GBX 1,340 ($18.22) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Antofagasta to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,145 ($15.57) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,398.89 ($19.02).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,447.50 ($19.69) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,360.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,403. The stock has a market cap of £14.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.73. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.82).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 6.26%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

