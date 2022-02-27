JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $10.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. Nikola has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $17,473,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,770,323 shares of company stock valued at $18,066,459. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Nikola by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

