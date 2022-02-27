JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,297 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

