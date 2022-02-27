JulSwap Price Tops $0.0159 on Major Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and approximately $477,177.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.21 or 0.07057699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,863.92 or 0.99625391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003100 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

