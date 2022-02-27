Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $187,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,449 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 983,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,904,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,897,000 after acquiring an additional 73,026 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

