Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the network equipment provider on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Juniper Networks has raised its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Juniper Networks has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $194,702.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,449. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

