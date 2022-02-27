K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Raised to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.86.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.21. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$9.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

