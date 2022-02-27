Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

KLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Kaltura from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaltura from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,319,000. Intel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,739,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,430,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth $53,105,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

