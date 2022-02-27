Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $41.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kennametal by 21,317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kennametal by 623.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kennametal by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares during the period.

Shares of KMT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 622,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,724. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

About Kennametal (Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.