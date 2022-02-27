Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,541 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,632,000 after buying an additional 1,409,786 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after buying an additional 571,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

