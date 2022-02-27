Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $282,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in DISH Network by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets.

