Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $305,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

