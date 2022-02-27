Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $212,000 Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Invesco by 129.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after buying an additional 3,546,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 65.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,300,000 after buying an additional 1,087,057 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Invesco by 37.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,278,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,933,000 after buying an additional 616,160 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Invesco by 647.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after buying an additional 1,744,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,005,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,618,000 after buying an additional 146,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

