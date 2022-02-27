Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $262,000 Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 240.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.89. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.02 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

