Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.89

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $4.28. Keppel shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1,014 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

