Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PPRUY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kering from €810.00 ($920.45) to €785.00 ($892.05) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $432.00.

Shares of PPRUY opened at $72.41 on Friday. Kering has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.2469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.91%.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

