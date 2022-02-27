Kevin L. Stuck Sells 3,480 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $375,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Matson by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Matson by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

