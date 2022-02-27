KeyCorp Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $155.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $208.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FIVN. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.42. Five9 has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $629,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

