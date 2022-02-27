Kinaxis (KXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

TSE:KXS opened at C$145.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$161.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$181.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 36,437.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$124.05 and a 52-week high of C$229.98.

KXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$225.67.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

