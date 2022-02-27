Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,636 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 68.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 18.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth about $8,838,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 224,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of KC opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.32. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

