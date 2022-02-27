Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Celanese by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after buying an additional 94,971 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $141.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

