Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

BATS PFFD opened at $23.59 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.