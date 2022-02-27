Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,248 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.07.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $69.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

