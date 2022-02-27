Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,479,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,687,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 466,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,882,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 53,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,505,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

