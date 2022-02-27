Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CE opened at $141.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

