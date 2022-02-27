Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 158,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

