Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 102,691 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,890,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 748,763 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,150,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

