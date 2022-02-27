Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,627,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209,304 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.92% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $33,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,983,000 after buying an additional 737,967 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $12,940,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 696.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 701,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 612,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $7,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -245.16%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

