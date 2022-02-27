Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.60 Million

Brokerages expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) to report $58.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year sales of $242.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.92 million to $244.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $240.88 million, with estimates ranging from $228.19 million to $249.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kore Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KORE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of Kore Group stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Kore Group has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

