Kosmos Energy’s (KOS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from GBX 400 ($5.44) to GBX 425 ($5.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS stock opened at GBX 340 ($4.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -10.97. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 2.38 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 362 ($4.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 847.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 308.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 250.18.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.