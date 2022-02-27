Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Raised to $38.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after buying an additional 1,261,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after buying an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after buying an additional 1,014,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

