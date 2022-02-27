Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

KTOS stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -934.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $142,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,441 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,008,000 after acquiring an additional 169,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,896,000 after acquiring an additional 844,409 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,456,000 after acquiring an additional 183,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 225,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

