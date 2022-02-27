Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) – Truist Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Krispy Kreme’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DNUT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

